Projected election results for Monongah

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Monongah.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

  • Mayor
    • John Palmer, 100
  • Town Recorder
    • Teresa Palmer, 93
  • Town Council
    • Patty McCombs, 88
    • Mike Parker, 87
    • Aaron B. Justice, 80
    • John Ed Palmer Sr., 72
    • Susan Sanders, 61
    • Tiffany Raschella, 51
    • Tammy Shipley, 56

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Rose, of Martinsburg, is the first person to be placed on the FBI’s new Regional...
West Virginia man first to be placed on new FBI Regional Fugitive list
Michael Reed
Two children in car that flips over, man charged, police say
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Christopher Bass
Man charged with fleeing after hiding from officers under boats, docks
Chad Miller
Police: Fairmont man leads authorities on motorcycle pursuit, charged

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Projected election results for West Union
(Source: MGN)
Projected election results for Weston
They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform
They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform