Projected election results for Monongah
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Monongah.
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- John Palmer, 100
- Town Recorder
- Teresa Palmer, 93
- Town Council
- Patty McCombs, 88
- Mike Parker, 87
- Aaron B. Justice, 80
- John Ed Palmer Sr., 72
- Susan Sanders, 61
- Tiffany Raschella, 51
- Tammy Shipley, 56
