Projected election results for Monongah

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Monongah.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor John Palmer, 100

Town Recorder Teresa Palmer, 93

Town Council Patty McCombs, 88 Mike Parker, 87 Aaron B. Justice, 80 John Ed Palmer Sr., 72 Susan Sanders, 61 Tiffany Raschella, 51 Tammy Shipley, 56



