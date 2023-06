NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Nutter Fort.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Council Kenneth Johnson, 19 Richard Lafferty, 51 Karen Phillips, 44 Michael Coffey, 16

Recorder No Candidates



Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.