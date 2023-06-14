Projected election results for Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Star City.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Sharon Doyle, 92

Recorder Steven Blinco, 99

Council Andrew Laskody, 72 Todd Gregg, 71 Lynette DeChristopher, 70 James Morris, 67 Gregory Epps, 57



Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.