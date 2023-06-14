Projected election results for Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Star City.
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- Sharon Doyle, 92
- Recorder
- Steven Blinco, 99
- Council
- Andrew Laskody, 72
- Todd Gregg, 71
- Lynette DeChristopher, 70
- James Morris, 67
- Gregory Epps, 57
