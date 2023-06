Projected election results for Terra Alta

TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Terra Alta.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Dan Hauger, 90 Jamie Collins, 10 Monk Tasker, 87 Robert DeLouder, 16

Recorder Joshua Dodge, 124 Mikela Bernard, 40 Ima Thomas, 2 Janette Sypolt, 1

First Ward Mike Fazenbaker, 172 Nathan Haskiell, 1

Second Ward Georgia Harvey, 88 Buddy Riggleman, 99

Third Ward Justin Feather, 153 Chester Fitchett, 2 Jeff Roy, 2

Fourth Ward Jason Nice, 79 Ralph Hauger, 105

Fifth Ward Jerod Boyce, 120 Fred Harrison, 75

Levy For, 117 Against, 79



