Projected election results for Webster Springs

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Webster Springs.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Don E. McCourt, 29

Recorder Elaine Green, 30

City Council Cheryl Rumney, 24 Kevin Hamrick, 21 William “Chuck” Armentrout, 24 Kevin Stout, 25 Matt Pettry, 22



