Projected election results for Webster Springs
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Webster Springs.
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- Don E. McCourt, 29
- Recorder
- Elaine Green, 30
- City Council
- Cheryl Rumney, 24
- Kevin Hamrick, 21
- William “Chuck” Armentrout, 24
- Kevin Stout, 25
- Matt Pettry, 22
