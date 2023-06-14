Projected election results for Webster Springs

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Webster Springs.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

  • Mayor
    • Don E. McCourt, 29
  • Recorder
    • Elaine Green, 30
  • City Council
    • Cheryl Rumney, 24
    • Kevin Hamrick, 21
    • William “Chuck” Armentrout, 24
    • Kevin Stout, 25
    • Matt Pettry, 22

