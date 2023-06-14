Projected election results for West Milford
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for West Milford.
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- Robert “Todd” Somers, 15
- Town Reporter
- Jeff Barnart, 16
- Council
- Patty Flowers, 17
- Cody Goldsmith, 16
- Drake Toothman, 16
- Jackie Somers, 15
- Robert “Chip” Myers, 7
