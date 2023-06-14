Projected election results for West Milford

WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for West Milford.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Robert “Todd” Somers, 15

Town Reporter Jeff Barnart, 16

Council

Patty Flowers, 17

Cody Goldsmith, 16

Drake Toothman, 16

Jackie Somers, 15

Robert “Chip” Myers, 7

