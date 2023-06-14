Projected election results for West Union

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for West Union.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Kortni Samdridge, 42 Rallph E. Washington, 12

Town Council Donald R. Dotson Jr. 45 Issaac Scott Richards, 42 Theresa A. Knight, 41 James Musgrave, 32 James Brannam, 30 E. John Barker, 10



