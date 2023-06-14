Projected election results for West Union
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for West Union.
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- Kortni Samdridge, 42
- Rallph E. Washington, 12
- Town Council
- Donald R. Dotson Jr. 45
- Issaac Scott Richards, 42
- Theresa A. Knight, 41
- James Musgrave, 32
- James Brannam, 30
- E. John Barker, 10
