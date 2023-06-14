Projected election results for White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for White Hall.

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Jason DeFrance, 11

Recorder Charlie Mason, 11

Council John Jacobs, 14 Tim Ridenour, 11 Kristine Mason, 11 Bob Wotring, 11 Amanda Espanol, 11



