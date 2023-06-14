Projected election results for White Hall
Jun. 14, 2023
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for White Hall.
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- Jason DeFrance, 11
- Recorder
- Charlie Mason, 11
- Council
- John Jacobs, 14
- Tim Ridenour, 11
- Kristine Mason, 11
- Bob Wotring, 11
- Amanda Espanol, 11
