Rainy Wednesday, then rain chances tomorrow night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After steady rain this morning, this afternoon will be partly sunny and mild. Then a few more showers will push in tomorrow night. As for what the Father’s Day weekend will be like, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system in the Great Lakes will push widespread, steady rain through North-Central West Virginia during the morning hours, leading to a soggy morning commute. By 10 AM, most of the rain is gone, but scattered showers will still linger until the early afternoon hours, when they dissipate. By that time, rainfall totals will be around 0.5″ between last night and this morning. Thereafter, expect mostly cloudy skies, westerly winds of 10-15 mph and highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, with only a few clouds. However, there may be patchy fog in some parts of our region, especially in the mountains, which may affect your commute. Aside from that, winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the low-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light winds and highs in the upper-70s, slightly below average for mid-June. Then tomorrow night into Friday morning, a weak disturbance will bring scattered rain showers into our region, and we may even see a couple of rolls of thunder. A few isolated showers may even form on Friday afternoon, but rain chances should settle down by the evening, as the disturbance pushes southeast. Then a high-pressure system should keep skies mostly clear over Father’s Day weekend, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper-70s to low-80s. So go outside if you can this Father’s Day weekend. Then a low-pressure system from out west will bring rain showers, and even scattered thunderstorms at times, back to West Virginia on Monday into next week. So more rain is expected next week. In short, after a rainy morning, more showers are expected tomorrow night, before sunny skies return on Father’s Day weekend.

Today: Steady rain this morning, then mostly cloudy skies, with isolated to scattered showers, this afternoon. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 49.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Overnight, rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, push into our region. High: 79.

Friday: Rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 75.

