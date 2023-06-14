Resolution to remove Monroe County sheriff tabled until investigation concludes

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - A resolution to remove Monroe County Sheriff Jeff Jones was set aside at a Monroe County Commission Meeting on Wednesday. The resolution was on the agenda after the commission voted unanimously to draft the resolution during an executive session last month.

During the meeting the commission outlined three causes for the resolution to remove Jones. Commission members and Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Justin St. Clair revealed first that an investigation revealed that Jones failed to maintain logs of his office’s evidence room for more than two years, since January of 2021. They added that they addressed their concerns with Jones but no action was taken.

“What that is, is impeachment material. That gives a defense lawyer a chance to challenge a chain of custody of the evidence stored in the evidence room. What I told you all is I clearly did not find was any evidence that any evidence had been tampered with,” said St. Clair.

St. Clair added that he has no reason to believe anyone not permitted in the evidence room went in but it’s still concerning. Jones said the issues outlined by St. Clair are not unique to him and have been in existence under past sheriffs.

“There was never a log, ask Sgt. Greer. You asked Greer, Greer goes I have never seen a log. When you talked to me I made one up. That evidence, when I got in office deputies were putting evidence in their own office in their drawers because there was no individual lockers,” said Jones.

The commission and St. Clair say that the sheriff’s office has relinquished control of several investigations to the West Virginia State Police due to the issue with the evidence room. On top of this allegation, they allege Jones failed to use proper techniques when he and his chief deputy took lead on a possible homicide crime scene in December of 2022.

Saying he prematurely released the crime scene and even allowed a family friend to clean up the area. St. Clair says this has placed a burden on the West Virginia State Police.

“I know and I’m speaking out loud that the relationship between the sheriff’s department and state police is the worst I’ve ever seen it and I’ve been here almost sixteen years,” said St. Clair.

St. Clair says his investigation on Jones also revealed that he failed to take action against one of his deputies after reports were made that the deputy allegedly solicited nude photographs from a 17-year-old female at James Monroe High School.

“The state police called me when they became aware of it and said did you know we have a deputy sheriff asking for nude photos of minors and I said what are you talking about? I called the chief and I said you better get him out of a badge right now and at least put him on administrative leave until this is sorted out. I can tell you right now, that the state police are up there with the evidence from his phone and a yearbook trying to figure out if we’ve got additional victims,” said St. Clair.

St. Clair says there are statements from Jones and his chief deputy that they were aware the deputy had exchanged photos and texts. Jones says some things could’ve been done better and there are policies now in place to address issues like this one.

“Yes I agree that we probably should’ve, the chief should’ve probably contacted the prosecutor. Why he didn’t I don’t know. Like I said he was in charge of it I was working at a school,” said Jones.

The resolution to remove Jones has been tabled until the West Virginia State Police investigation into the alleged solicitation is complete. Community members in attendance say they’re pleased with the outcome.

“The commission was open to what we had to say. They answered our questions relatively good, but there’s a lot of unknown,” said Connie Rodas.

“I really upset in the manner which it went down because I think there was a lot of supposition. Of course nothing has come to fruition that their concerned with. I think it’s good that they’re concerned about it and they need to get some policies in place,” said Jennifer Cameron.

Jones passed out letters to those in attendance of the meeting highlighting his past issues with the commission. You can read it below as well as the resolution drafted to remove him from office.

