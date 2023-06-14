State of Emergency in Upshur County Schools after investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Department of Education has issued a state of emergency in Upshur County schools following an investigation into a misuse of federal and state funds.

The WVDE is taking multiple steps as a result of the investigation, including firing the Upshur County Schools Superintendent.

In addition, the WVDE says any existing contracts will be voided as necessary.

Stephen L. Wotring has been named interim Superintendent of Upshur County.

He will serve in the position until the end of June.

The WV Department of Education says delaying their intervention would not have been in the best interest of the students or staff of Upshur County Schools.

The WVDE also says that “the positions of personnel who serve at the will and pleasure of the Superintendent of Upshur County schools” will be fired, adding that any existing contract will be voided as necessary.

Prior to being appointed as superintendent in May, current Upshur County Superintendent Russ Collett had served as principal at Philip Barbour High School and was the head coach of the school’s football team before taking another position within Barbour County Schools.

Wotring retired as superintendent of Preston County Schools last year after four decades in the school system.

An official statement from the West Virginia Department of Education is expected to be issued soon.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

