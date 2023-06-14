Work begins on new roofing project at Simpson Elementary

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Work has begun at Simpson Elementary School in Bridgeport on a partial roof replacement and the building’s HVAC system.

Harrison County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Transportation and Facilities, Jimmy Lopez, said while work is noticeable now, work began earlier this year.

“The contractors did part of the roof on Simpson that was really somewhat of an emergency. It was completed over Easter break with the plan to get their laydown area, get the supplies, and get started as soon as school was out,” said Lopez. “That is what you are seeing now.”

The work is part of a contract that totaled $1,642,106. Additional costs will come from adding HVAC controls, building automation, and other soft costs.

“They’re delving into it right now with the goal to have it completed before August 1,” said Lopez.

The Simpson Elementary work is part of what Lopez said is $24 million in roof and HVAC work being done. That includes roof work at Robert C. Byrd High School, Liberty High School, and Bridgeport Middle School.

