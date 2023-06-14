Work begins on new roofing project at Simpson Elementary

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Work has begun at Simpson Elementary School in Bridgeport on a partial roof replacement and the building’s HVAC system.

Harrison County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Transportation and Facilities, Jimmy Lopez, said while work is noticeable now, work began earlier this year.

“The contractors did part of the roof on Simpson that was really somewhat of an emergency. It was completed over Easter break with the plan to get their laydown area, get the supplies, and get started as soon as school was out,” said Lopez. “That is what you are seeing now.”

The work is part of a contract that totaled $1,642,106. Additional costs will come from adding HVAC controls, building automation, and other soft costs.

“They’re delving into it right now with the goal to have it completed before August 1,” said Lopez.

The Simpson Elementary work is part of what Lopez said is $24 million in roof and HVAC work being done. That includes roof work at Robert C. Byrd High School, Liberty High School, and Bridgeport Middle School.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill...
Man fatally shot in Clarksburg, family and friends react
Samuel Rose, of Martinsburg, is the first person to be placed on the FBI’s new Regional...
West Virginia man first to be placed on new FBI Regional Fugitive list
Christopher Bass
Man charged with fleeing after hiding from officers under boats, docks
Chad Miller
Police: Fairmont man leads authorities on motorcycle pursuit, charged
Joshua Price
Man sentenced in Taylor County murder case

Latest News

Man sentenced in Taylor County murder case
More than 200 National Guard cadets in training at Camp Dawson
Excellence in Education: Youth Leadership Association Middle School Summit comes to West Virginia
The Youth Leadership Association has been providing summer programs since the 1970s.
Excellence in Education: Youth Leadership Association Middle School Summit
Local Girl Scouts add Blessing Box, Rock Garden to Bridgeport Library
Local Girl Scouts add Blessing Box, Rock Garden to Bridgeport Library