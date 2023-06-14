WV Division of Forestry honors fallen firefighter Cody Mullens

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Forestry honored the memory and legacy of their fallen firefighter Cody Mullens through an article giving more details on his life and work.

Mullens was 28 years old and from Mt. Hope, W.Va. in Fayette County. He was killed while fighting a brush fire near Montgomery on April 13. The article said that he was working to establish a fire line to contain the forest fire when he was fatally injured by a falling tree. He had 3 years and 237 days of service with the Division.

The WVDOF Acting State Forester Anthony Evans confirmed that Mullens is the only line of duty death in the Division’s history. He said that all personnel are highly trained firefighters and are specially trained to handle situations such as the one Mullens was fighting.

“This was just a horrible, freak accident,” said Evans.

“Our state foresters put their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude,” said Gov. Jim Justice, who ordered state flags to be displayed at half-staff to honor the fallen firefighter.

According to the article, as a Forester 3 and a Nationally Certified Type 2 Wildland Fighter, Mullens was responsible for enforcing fire laws, suppressing and investigating wildfires, inspecting logging operations and assisting landowners with forestry related questions. In Fayette County, he was responsible for supervising the fire patroller and enforcing the Logging Sediment Control Act. He also conducted training for safety, logging and fire prevention and suppression.

WVDOF said that Mullens had been passionate about forestry since he was in high school and was a graduate of the Forestry Program at Nicholas County Career and Technical Center class of 2012. He was also a 2013 graduate of Nicholas County High School. He graduated from Glenville State College with an Associate’s Degree in Forest Technologies in March 2019.

Mullens completed an internship with the WVDOF from May to August 2018 before joining the Division after college.

Cody Mullens and other WVDOF members (WVDOF) (WVDOF)

WVDOF said that Mullens was very passionate about protecting the forests, and the best way to honor his legacy and avoid future tragedy is by staying informed of fire conditions and understanding and observing fire seasons and other laws.

“On behalf of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, myself and my family, we offer our sincerest condolences on the tragic loss of Forester Cody Mullens,” said James Bailey, Cabinet Secretary for the WV Department of Commerce. “Our hearts are with Cody’s family, friends, his community, and the entire Division of Forestry as we mourn his loss. Cody’s bravery and dedication to protecting the people and forests of West Virginia will not be forgotten.”

