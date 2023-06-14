WVU merging colleges as part of strategic repositioning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University announced on Wednesday they will be merging two colleges as part of an ongoing strategic repositioning.

According to a release from the university, the College of Creative Arts and the Reed College of Media to create a new college focused on the future of arts and media education.

“We are committed to investing in initiatives that put our students first by aiding their recruitment, retention, persistence and graduation. This new college will serve as a hub of creative activity and experiential learning. It will be a cornerstone of West Virginia University’s future,” President Gordon Gee said.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed says the benefits of the merger exist in the creative and innovative collaboration that are ahead.

“This particular merger is exciting for the future of our academic portfolio and creative scholarship at WVU,” Reed said. “Both colleges already have strong programs that emphasize hands-on learning through creative and strategic storytelling. By bringing together the faculty expertise of both units, WVU can distinguish itself with dynamic programming in areas such as digital media, interactive arts and game design to prepare students for the jobs of today and the careers of tomorrow.”

Specifics of the new WVU college, including its name and how it will be structured, have yet to be determined.

Leaders will work later this summer to map out the potential structure of the new college.

The Provost’s Office will present the merger to the Board of Governors for its endorsement during the June 23 meeting, the release says.

“This new college has the potential to be a leader across WVU and the state for its innovative focus,” Reed said. “But for this new combined unit to grow and flourish, it will require the input and shared vision of key stakeholders, including faculty, staff, students and alumni. There will be ample opportunity to participate in helping to shape the future direction of this new college and define its purpose, vision and strategic goals.”

Several groups will be assigned to address various aspects of the merger to engage in the planning process during the 2023-24 academic year.

Officials say students currently enrolled in either college will not see their degree programs affected by the merger.

WVU has been undergoing academic restructuring and strategic repositioning for the last few years as it focuses on budget concerns and redundancies in programming and practices.

