Arthurdale Heritage being recognized by Preservation Alliance of West Virginia

ARTHURDALE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia is hosting its annual award ceremony Saturday and a famous New Deal Community is being recognized.

Arthurdale became the first federally funded homesteading community in the early 1930′s. After many years and a lack of government support it fell into disrepair, but during the late 80′s revitalization efforts began and continue today.

Arthurdale Heritage Inc. Executive Director Darlene Bolyard says it’s been a long process and now they’re repurposing the old schoolhouses into trade schools specializing in historic restoration.

“We’ll start small and then we’ll grow grow grow until we can offer certified training and contractors can send their workers to learn additional skills to bid additional jobs including historical preservation work,” said Bolyard.

The preservation alliance is recognizing Arthurdale’s continued efforts to keep the spirit of Arthurdale alive.

They’re also awarding one of its volunteers, Randy Weaver with the Volunteer of the Year award.

“I always think about the way all of these buildings looked when we started they were so horrible,” said Weaver.

Weaver says there was a big mess to clean up and he doesn’t want history to repeat itself.

He says it’s important to instill the values of maintaining history as his father taught him when restoration efforts began 40 years ago.

“When Arthurdale Heritage first began, my dad was one of the first ones working with it so I just followed him around, and I’m still here,” said Weaver.

Weaver was surprised when he found out he’d been nominated and won the award.

But Bolyard says that’s just because he’s made this community his life.

“He does it because his heart’s in it and he loves this community,” said Bolyard. “Everybody can make a difference and don’t think great things cant happen, you just have to have the passion, and great things will come.”

