Ellen Louise Randolph, 97, of Harmony at White Oaks assisted living, formerly of Wilsonburg, passed away peacefully at United Hospital Center on June 15, 2023 after a brief illness.

Born on September 18, 1925, a daughter of the late Ward Randolph and the late Lulu Fittro Randolph, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She will be dearly missed by eleven nieces and nephews: Richard & Mary Sue Drummond, Dorothy (Drummond) Wallin, Thomas Drummond, Edward Drummond, Jan (Hayes) Kreher, Robert Hayes, Carol Hayes, Jill Hayes, James Runyon, and Barbara (Runyon) Finney. She was preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth Randolph, Richard Randolph, Eugene Randolph; her sisters Margaret (Randolph)

Drummond, Mary Lou (Randolph) Hayes, Bernice Randolph, Martha Jean (Randolph) Runyon; nephew Eugene Randolph Il, and niece Brenda (Runyon) Barnett.

Miss Randolph graduated from Victory High School with the class of 1943. Following graduation, she worked at the Carnation Milk Company, as a lab technician, until the Wilsonburg plant closed in 1975. She was a lifelong member of Wilsonburg Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and volunteered her service to numerous church offices including 24 years as Treasurer. She was an active member of the American Baptist Women’s Ministry, participated in the WV Baptist Convention, and for many years enjoyed semiannual retreats to Parchment Valley with her sisters and friends.

Miss Randolph remained at the family home in Wilsonburg for 95 years where she continued her lifelong work keeping up the family homeplace and loved being outdoors trimming bushes, gardening, shoveling snow, and feeding the birds. She enjoyed watching sports and was an avid photographer. She maintained the family’s tradition of hospitality by welcoming extended family for the annual July 4th reunion and throughout the year.

The family would like to thank the staff of Harmony at White Oaks, and UHC Hospice and 7th floor staff, for the excellent care and kindness extended to Ellen.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 11:00 am with Pastor Brian Thompson officiating. Interment will be in the O’Neil Cemetery, Wilsonburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Don Loudermilk Society, Parchment Valley Conference Center, 1715 Lower Parchment Valley Road, Ripley, VW 25271.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.