Epling Stadium to host biggest fireworks celebration in W.Va. on July 1st

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The owners of the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will be hosting the biggest fireworks show in the state on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The event is open and completely free of charge to the public.

According to Doug and Linda Epling, the event will begin with a performance of the national anthem by the Appalachian Choir and Salute to the Military, followed by a baseball game at 6 p.m. He said the USSSA team out of Bridgeport, which is currently ranked 10th in the country, will be playing.

As for why they are hosting the event, Doug Epling said he and his wife just wanted to give back.

“We appreciate what the community has done for us. We’re community minded and wanted to give families an opportunity to watch the fireworks free of charge and enjoy themselves.

With the Miner’s baseball team no longer utilizing the field, Epling said he is working on a few surprises to make use of the field.

