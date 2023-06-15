Fairmont State approves new president’s contract

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont State University Board of Governors has voted to approve Dr. Michael Davis’s presidential contract.

Davis’s contract has since been sent to the Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) for final approval.

Davis was selected as Fairmont State’s president-elect in May and is set to begin his term as President on July 1.

Dianna Phillips has served as interim president since June 2022.

“The Board would like to thank Dr. Phillips for all the work she has done over the last twelve months while serving as interim President, and we look forward to Dr. Davis taking on the role of President in July,” said Board Chairman Rusty Hutson. “We have the utmost confidence in Dr. Davis and believe his background in academia and strong sense of community and relationship building will properly serve this university.”

Davis comes to Fairmont State from James Madison University where he served as the Chief of Staff.

