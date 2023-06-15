Former W.Va. Supreme Court justice passes away

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -West Virginia bids farewell to a legal luminary, dedicated public servant and long-time political force, Warren R. McGraw. The passing of McGraw, who served as a justice on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals and dedicated his life to upholding justice and fighting for the rights of the marginalized, will leave a profound void in the state’s legal and civic landscape.

Born in 1939 in Wyoming County, Warren R. McGraw’s journey was one defined by a relentless pursuit of justice, an unwavering commitment to equality, and a deep love for his home state. As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from colleagues, friends, and West Virginians who recognized his impact on the State of West Virginia.

McGraw’s legal career spanned several decades and earned him a reputation as a formidable advocate for justice. After graduating from Morris Harvey College and then obtaining his law degree in 1960 from Wake Forest University, McGraw fearlessly took on cases that championed the rights of the marginalized and fought against injustice. His courtroom presence was marked by a sharp intellect, an indomitable spirit, and a deep empathy for those he represented.

In his personal life, in 1961 McGraw would marry the love of his life, Peggy Shufflebarger. They raised three children, attorney Warren R. McGraw, Jr., Judge Suzanne McGraw, and Dr. Rebecca McGraw.

His legal career began with him working for the administration of President Lyndon Johnson on enforcing compliance to the civil rights acts that had recently became the law of the land. McGraw took great pride in this work.

McGraw’s political career began in 1968 when he was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates. He would serve the people of Wyoming County in this position until 1972 when he was then elected to the West Virginia Senate. During his three-term tenure in the Senate, McGraw was elevated and elected to be the Senate President and Lieutenant Governor of the State of West Virginia twice. McGraw would serve in this role until embarking on an unsuccessful gubernatorial run in 1984 where he finished runner-up in the statewide Democratic primary.

McGraw is credited with being instrumental in the passage of the coal severance tax in 1987, which placed a 2.5 percent gross value tax rate on coal produced from the mining and processing of waste. Since its passage, this tax has returned millions of dollars to his home county.

After this legislative service, McGraw returned home to Pineville and continued to practice law while going on to be elected to the Wyoming County Board of Education in 1986. In 1996, McGraw assumed the role of the Wyoming County Prosecuting attorney. This career stop was brief because in 1998, McGraw successfully won a statewide election for a seat on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. McGraw would serve as the Chief Justice for this court in 2001 and remain on this bench until 2004.

McGraw then returned to Wyoming County once again where he was elected in 2008 to serve as the Circuit Judge for Wyoming County. He would be reelected by the people of Wyoming County to this position in 2016 and would continue to serve in this capacity until his retirement from public service in May 2021.

McGraw’s dedication to his community was equally admirable. He actively participated in numerous charitable organizations, advocating for education and championing initiatives aimed at improving educational opportunities for West Virginia’s children. His belief in the transformative power of education was described as contagious, inspiring others to join him in his efforts to uplift future generations.

However, McGraw’s legacy extends far beyond his legal and civic achievements. He was a devoted family man, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who placed immense importance on nurturing his loved ones and instilling in them the values of integrity, compassion, and justice. McGraw was known far and wide as a champion for the “little man” and as a tireless advocate for the rights of the marginalized.

The people of Wyoming County and West Virginia mourn the loss of this exceptional individual, but they also celebrate the remarkable legacy he leaves behind. Warren R. McGraw will be remembered as a champion for justice, and a beacon of hope for all who sought his guidance.

Warren R. McGraw, a name etched into the history of West Virginia, will be remembered as a true hero and a source of inspiration for generations to come in his Wyoming County and greater West Virginia home. His dedication to justice will continue to shape the legal landscape, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who continue the fight for a more equitable society.

Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha County, also put out a statement on behalf of the W.Va. Democratic Party on McGraw’s passing:

“Warren McGraw gave his life to public service and to serving the people of West Virginia,” said West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Mike Pushkin. “As a legislator, senate president, supreme court justice, circuit judge, prosecutor, and local school board member, Warren McGraw was a tireless advocate for working people and those who are too often left behind.”

“Warren McGraw never forgot that a society is measured by how it treats its weakest members. From the school board to the legislature, to the halls of the supreme court, he fought with every ounce of his ability to improve the lives of the poor and those struggling to make a better life for themselves and for their families,” added Pushkin.

Pushkin concluded, “On behalf of the West Virginia Democratic Party, I wanted to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Warren McGraw at this difficult time. His was truly a life well lived, and because of his efforts, countless West Virginia lives were made better by his many contributions to our state.”

