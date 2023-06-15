Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense information

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. (Margaret Small via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

A judge last month ordered him to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

His family has expressed support for him, and his lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Emergency in Upshur County Schools after investigation
David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill...
Man fatally shot in Clarksburg, family and friends react
4 arrested in connection to Marion County murder
Joshua Price
Man sentenced in Taylor County murder case
Man wins $25K with $5 lottery ticket in Elkins

Latest News

ARTHURDALE
Arthurdale Heritage being recognized by Preservation Alliance of West Virginia
Arthurdale Heritage being recognized by Preservation Alliance of West Virginia
Parent shares thoughts on Upshur County Schools state of emergency
One dead, another critically injured after head-on crash involving motorcycle
Gov. Justice announces $50M state investment for WVU Cancer Institute