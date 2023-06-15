Helen Louise Furr, 87, of Fairmont, passed away in her home in Fairmont on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. She was born on April 18, 1936, in Morgantown, West Virginia; a daughter of the late Henry Barker and Osa Nester.

She retired from Fairmont General Hospital as a dietician after several years. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling, and collecting cookie jars.

Helen is survived by her son Robert (Donna Marie) Shingleton of Mannington West Virginia, Granddaughter Tonya Lynn Imbodem, great grandchildren Alana Marie Imbodem and Logan as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Paul Cartwright, Roy Cartwright, Charles Barker, and Gerald Barker, and sister Mildred Martin, and son Russell Nolan Shingleton.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.