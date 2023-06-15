LEGION BASEBALL: Morgantown takes down Buckhannon on walk-off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A day after defeating Elkins at home, Morgantown picked up another win at Dale Miller Field, but this time, it required a walk-off to do so.

Morgantown Post 2 jumped to a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning, but surrendered their advantage in the 6th, when Buckhannon came back and pushed for a 4-3 advantage.

A tie game after 7 innings forced an extra 8th, and with Cody Thomas on base, Josh Smolkin knocked in a single to bring Thomas home for the walk-off victory.

See the highlights with 5 Sports here!

