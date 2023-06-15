Man arrested in connection to murder investigation had explosive material in home, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man arrested on Wednesday in connection to a Marion County murder investigation had a large amount of drugs and explosives in his home, according to authorities.

44-year-old Mark Smith was one of six people arrested early Wednesday morning when authorities executed seven search warrants across four counties in connection to a September 2022 murder in Marion County, according to a release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A criminal complaint says officers executed a search warrant at Smith’s home on McDonald Hollow Rd. and found the following during the search:

Numerous firearms

Explosive material

Large quantity of a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine

Scales

Packaging materials

Money

Marijuana

Psilocybin mushrooms

Other drug paraphernalia

“Hits” of acid

“Active indoor marijuana grow”

Regarding this incident, Smith has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Below are the other five people who were arrested while executing the search warrants on Wednesday:

Jonathan Biller, 42 - Charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Derek Clem, 28 - Charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Dane Hull, 27 - Charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Austin Mullins, 26 - Charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Nicholas Littleton - Charged with fleeing and obstructing

John Wolfe was arrested and charged last October in connection to the homicide.

According to court documents obtained by 5 News in October 2022, Wolfe planned and initiated the shooting death of Henry Silver on Sept. 9 after learning of a hidden relationship involving his significant other and Silver.

On Sept. 9, Wolfe allegedly had a meeting in Fairmont with “at least five other individuals where a statement indicat[ed] that Henry Silver was discussed.”

Court documents say evidence showed that five of the people at the meeting were wearing Pagan’s Motorcycle Club vests when they arrived.

Later in the evening on Sept. 9, officers said Silver arrived at the apartment of Wolfe’s significant other in Carolina while not knowing Wolfe was there. After a verbal confrontation between them, Silver went to the parking lot.

Silver reportedly returned to the home “at least two other times” and exchanged words with Wolfe. During this time, Wolfe called another member of the motorcycle club. Two members of the motorcycle club showed up at the home, and Wolfe “identifie[d] Silver to them.”

Officers said one of the men who was wearing a ski mask left the apartment and shot Silver before leaving the scene. Wolfe also left the scene before officers arrived.

