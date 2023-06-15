Man slams into cruiser during pursuit, police say

Martin Harris II
Martin Harris II(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Baltimore man has been charged after he allegedly crashed into a police cruiser during a pursuit.

Authorities say a car being driven by 31-year-old Martin Harris II stopped at the guard shack at Alpine Lake Resort on Tuesday, and security officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Officers say Harris fled from then when they tried to pull him over, driving on the golf course before getting back on the road.

During the chase, authorities say Harris “slammed” into a police cruiser and continued fleeing from police at “extremely high speeds.”

Court documents say Harris continued to lead police on a chase until he crashed and fled on foot. Harris was then apprehended a short time later.

Authorities say they found a bag with about a half-pound of marijuana and several smaller bags in the car.

Harris has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held without bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

