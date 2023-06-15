Maple syrup production in West Virginia drops due to warm winter

Generic photo of a maple syrup tap
Generic photo of a maple syrup tap(WWNY)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A warmer than normal winter in West Virginia had a negative impact on maple syrup production in 2023.

According to the Office of the Commissioner of Agriculture, maple syrup production totaled 11,000 gallons in 2023, down from 13,000 gallons in 2022.

The number of trees maple producers tapped from was also down compared to last year.

For peak sap flow from maple trees, nights must be cold and daytime temperatures can only reach the 40s. However, in some areas of the state, the daytime temperature in February reached the upper 70s several days.

Due to the high temperatures, many maple producers saw their season cut short.

“We always hope for the best conditions possible during maple season, but sometimes Mother Nature just doesn’t cooperate,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “Despite the warmer temperatures, our maple operations still managed to produce a lot of syrup. Compare it to the maple-flavored corn syrup you find in big box stores, and I guarantee you’ll reach for pure West Virginia maple syrup every time.”

Typically, maple syrup season begins in late January and can run through mid-March depending on the elevation of the trees.

