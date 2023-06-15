Mary Virginia Salate

Mary Virginia Salate
Mary Virginia Salate
Mary Virginia Salate, 98, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Dawmont on July 16, 1924, a daughter of the late James and Rose Barbarito Amodio.

She was married to Nick P. Salate, who preceded her in death on April 30, 2003.

Surviving are two sons, Patsy Salate and his wife Sharon of Lost Creek and Nick Salate, Jr. of Clarksburg; one daughter, Rosemary Adamson and her husband James of South Palm Beach, FL; three grandchildren, Brendan Adamson, Celeste Ridlen and Luke Adamson; 16 great grandchildren, Gus, Rose, Violet, Rocky, Kaleigha, Darius, Mekhi, Ahven, Olivia, Ansel, Anthony, Trey, Toryn, Alden, Sydney; and several nieces and nephews, one of whom often visited her, William “Duke” Gonsorcik.

She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Angelo, Gus, Pete, Joe and Mike Amodio.

Mrs. Salate was a resident of the North View community and member of the St. James Catholic Church since she was eight years old.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 5 :30 pm to conclude the visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 am with Father Akila Rodrigo as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

