Parent shares thoughts on Upshur County Schools state of emergency

The state board of education is investigating the county school system after reports of...
The state board of education is investigating the county school system after reports of spending state and federal funding on items such a restaurants, bed and breakfasts, and more came to light.(wdtv)
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Schools are in a state of emergency.

The state board of education is investigating the county school system after reports of spending state and federal funding on items such a restaurants, bed and breakfasts, and more came to light.

Several parents have voiced their concerns about the school system. Brandon Weese is the father of three girls that attend Upshur County Schools.

He said the investigation has made him want to speak freely about problems he sees with the school system.

“This is kind of just the tip of the iceberg. A lot of the teachers, staff, administrators, and parents have known issues and have been afraid to speak out with some of things concerning policies and procedures, hiring individuals, and things of this nature.”

Weese said he’s hopeful the investigation will resolve other issues as well to make it better for students and teachers.

He said in his eyes this could be the beginning of something that’s good for the kids.

“It can help with citizens trusting the board of education and trusting what’s happening and moving forward. To me it’s a blank slate and an opportunity to get better. There’s no where really to go but up.”

Weese said he’s hopeful the state will be able to get the situation turned around leading to a better environment for his daughters.

“There are several things that Upshur County needs. I’m hopeful that this will boost teacher morale, and give them a better leadership, better opportunities for service personal, better things within the classroom just for the teachers in general that will help boost our education and our kids.”

5 News tried contacting the interim superintendent Stephan Wotring for this story, but he declined to comment at this time.

