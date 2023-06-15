A Parkersburg coach is facing charges of sexual abuse against juveniles

David Andrew Adams in Wood County Magistrate Court
David Andrew Adams in Wood County Magistrate Court(Chase Campbell)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: New information on the sexual abuse victims has been released.

Between October of 2018 through July of 2022, David Andrew Adams, the Parkersburg Sharks head swimming coach allegedly engaged in sexual assault and sexual abuse of three juvenile females under the age of twelve years old at the Parkesburg YMCA in Wood County, West Virginia, according to the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit.

North Star Child Advocacy Center assisted with the investigation of David Andrew Adams. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department and the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted with the investigation and arrest of David Andrew Adams.

The Parkersburg Sharks are a year-round competitive youth swim team based out of the Parkersburg YMCA, for kids ages of 4 to 18. They hold daily practices at the Parkersburg YMCA and participate in around 10 meets per year. The Sharks were formed in 1969, they are a member of West Virginia Swimming and Y-USA Swimming.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - David Andrew Adams was arraigned on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in the Wood County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Jody Purkey.

Adams faces six charges of sexual abuse, eight counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and two counts of sexual assault in the first degree. According to Magistrate Purkey, the alleged victims are juveniles.

Adams is a Seniors Coach on the Parkersburg YMCA Swim Team. According to YMCA Marketing Director Solomia Wilson, Adams has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges.

Bail was set at $50,000. Adams was released on bond after his processing. A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.

