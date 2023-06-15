Partnership in Mercer County takes a bite out of food insecurity

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Schools is teaming up with Save the Children, DoorDash and the Mountaineer Food Bank to provide food to 455 children who need it across Mercer County. The initiative is called The Extra Mile.

It incorporates the services of DoorDash dashers to transport food from the Mountaineer Food Bank right to the recipient families doorsteps up to two times a month.

“We have geographic isolation. We have a lack of public transportation in some of our rural areas, lack of personal transportation, so if a family needs to get to a grocery store even if they receive government benefits, they may not have access,” said ICARE Facilitator for Mercer County Schools, Alysha Crawford.

“We just looked at the families, reached out to individual families and asked if they wanted to participate in the new program and we’ve had wonderful success. The families appreciate it, the children appreciate it and so it’s been a success thus far,” said Spanishburg School Social Worker, Kira Meskinish.

The program is being made possible thanks to a $100K grant given to the Mountaineer Food Bank from Save the Children.

“We are extremely grateful for the partnership that we have with the Mountaineer Food Bank, and DoorDash and Mercer County Schools because without them we would not be able to truly understand the needs of the communities and the families that they serve,” said food security project advisor for Save the Children, Esther Liew.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever been able to do some type of meal delivery service. Really we know that families and children can’t drive if they’re hungry so this program’s kind of breaking down some barriers and really helping families and children in need,” said communications officer for the Mountaineer Food Bank, Gabri Schoolcraft.

DoorDash was able to offer a cheaper delivery rate as part of the program and all drivers are still being paid.

“It does vary by partner but they are discounted from our standard rates and DoorDash does not make a profit on project dash or any of these non-profit partnerships,” said government and non-profit senior manager for DoorDash, Daniel Riff.

The Extra Mile program will last until next March. If a family is in need of food, there’s still some time to get enrolled in the program. If a family is in need of food in Mercer County you can reach out to Alysha Crawford by phone: 304-431-1205 or by email: ajcrawford@k12.wv.us

