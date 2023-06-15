Property of former Shoney’s in Star City to be sold

(WFIE File)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new auto parts store is expected to come to Star City in Monongalia County.

O’Reilly Auto Parts is planning to purchase the property where Shoney’s used to be located at from West Virginia University later this month in a public hearing.

The building currently on the site was a Shoney’s. It closed in 2012 when the property was sold to WVU, and Shoney’s moved to a new location in Sabraton.

O’Reilly’s has more than 6,000 locations across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. There are 24 locations in West Virginia, including Clarksburg and Fairmont.

The public hearing for the purchase is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 29.

