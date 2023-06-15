Rain and storms overnight into Friday, but a mostly sunny holiday weekend

Storms aren’t expected to be severe.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain has dappled the area here and there this week, though drought conditions are still rampant in NCWV. We need all the rain we can get. Thankfully, we won’t see rain this Saturday and Sunday, so outdoor Father’s Day plans should be good to go. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Emergency in Upshur County Schools after investigation
David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill...
Man fatally shot in Clarksburg, family and friends react
4 arrested in connection to Marion County murder
Joshua Price
Man sentenced in Taylor County murder case
Man wins $25K with $5 lottery ticket in Elkins

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions tonight into tomorrow morning, June 16, 2023.
Rain tonight, sunny Father’s Day weekend
5-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Sunday, June 18th, 2023.
Rainy Wednesday, then rain chances tomorrow night
rain next 5 days
Rounds of rain move through NCWV over the coming days
Futurecast showing conditions at 8 PM tonight, June 13, 2023.
Sunny, mild Tuesday, rain chances later this week