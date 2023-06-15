Rain tonight, sunny Father’s Day weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re tracking rain that will push in tonight and tomorrow, before sunny skies return this weekend. Find out the details regarding the rain, and what the next few days are like, in the video above!

This afternoon will be warmer than the past few days, with highs in the upper-70s. Combined with partly sunny skies and light west-southwest winds, this afternoon will be nice. Then starting at midnight, a disturbance from Canada will push into our region, bringing scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms. So some of the rain may be heavy at times. Those showers will stick around until the mid-morning hours tomorrow, which may mean a wet commute in some areas. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and lows in the low-60s. Then most of the rain will push out before midday tomorrow, as the disturbance moves away from our region. However, an isolated shower or two may pop up during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies, with westerly winds of 5-15 mph and temperatures in the mid-70s. Then a high-pressure system from Canada will push in over the weekend, leading to mostly sunny skies and allowing temperatures to climb back into the upper-70s to low-80s. So the Father’s Day weekend will be seasonable and sunny. Next week, a low-pressure system lifts towards West Virginia, bringing more rain showers and thunderstorms. In short, rain will push in tomorrow, and this Father’s Day weekend will be great for going outside.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 80.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain showers, some of which may be on the heavy side, overnight. Low: 59.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms during the morning hours, transitioning to mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers in the afternoon. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 72.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies. West-northwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 78.

