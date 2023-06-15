STATE TEAMS: 14 NCWV players selected to Class AA Baseball team
Including 7 players on 1st and 2nd teams.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association has announced the Class AA All-State Baseball players for this year - and 14 athletes from North Central West Virginia have been chosen!
Here are the players included from our area:
1ST TEAM:
IF – Nick George, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.
IF – Gunner Riley, Fairmont Senior, Sr.
UT – Cole Malnick, North Marion, Sr.
2ND TEAM:
P – Conner Tingler, East Fairmont, Sr.
C – Alfred Isch, Philip Barbour, Sr.
IF – Trenton Hunt, Lewis County, Jr.
OF – Joey Aman, Lewis County, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION:
Cameron Biller, Elkins
Brayden Carder, Lewis County
Grant Mealey, Lewis County
Lance Hostutler, Lincoln
Hayden Jones, Fairmont Senior
Dustin Keener, Grafton
Daniel Raddish, East Fairmont
More information on the players and their accomplishments this season can be found in the video above.
Congratulations to everyone selected from WDTV Sports!
