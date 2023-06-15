STATE TEAMS: 14 NCWV players selected to Class AA Baseball team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association has announced the Class AA All-State Baseball players for this year - and 14 athletes from North Central West Virginia have been chosen!

Here are the players included from our area:

1ST TEAM:

IF – Nick George, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.

IF – Gunner Riley, Fairmont Senior, Sr.

UT – Cole Malnick, North Marion, Sr.

2ND TEAM:

P – Conner Tingler, East Fairmont, Sr.

C – Alfred Isch, Philip Barbour, Sr.

IF – Trenton Hunt, Lewis County, Jr.

OF – Joey Aman, Lewis County, Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Cameron Biller, Elkins

Brayden Carder, Lewis County

Grant Mealey, Lewis County

Lance Hostutler, Lincoln

Hayden Jones, Fairmont Senior

Dustin Keener, Grafton

Daniel Raddish, East Fairmont

Congratulations to everyone selected from WDTV Sports!

