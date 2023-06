STATE TEAMS: Class A Baseball All-State Team unveiled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Class A All-State Baseball teams have been released today - and the teams in North Central West Virginia were historically good this year, leading to 18 selections from NCWV high schools!

These are the players taken from our area:

1ST TEAM:

P – Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated, Sr.

C – Zade Billings, Tyler Consolidated, Jr.

IF – Caden Hall, Gilmer County, Sr.

OF – Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated, Sr. (C)

OF – Colton Hall, Gilmer County, Jr.

2ND TEAM:

P – Layton Wageman, South Harrison, Soph.

IF – Quentin Owens, Ritchie County, Sr.

OF – Mason Kisamore, Tucker County, Sr.

UT – Caleb Sutton, Doddridge County, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Ethan Clark, Tyler Consolidated

Aiden Eddy, Doddridge County

Luke Rokisky, Doddridge County

Seth Gain, South Harrison

Cole Goldizen, Notre Dame

Preston Heslep, Notre Dame

Caleb Hall, Gilmer County

Parker Hopkins, Trinity Christian

Ryan Parker, Trinity Christian

Congratulations to everyone selected from WDTV Sports!

