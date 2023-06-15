Teamsters to offer to settle in Coca-Cola contract issues

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Teamsters Local Union 175 is set to host a news conference Thursday at 2 p.m. to offer to settle major contract issues with a neutral third-party.

Teamsters Local 175 President said, “The Union has worked very hard to convince the Company that it is in the best interest of all parties if we could find a way to resolve our differences and to enable the parties to reach a fair and reasonable settlement of the contract. Our members have shown a great deal of patience for several reasons, not the least of which is their concern for their customers. While the Union does not have the same relationship with Coca Cola customers, I certainly recognize the damage that will be done to all parties in the event of a lengthy strike. I do not want to see our members suffer a loss of pay if there is a way to avoid it. I have a clear recollection of the damage that was done during the five-month strike at Coca-Cola in the year 2000. That strike resulted in the Company spending more than three million dollars over a contract dispute which could have been settled for a total of fifty thousand dollars over a three-year period. While that strike was a victory for our members, who received unemployment benefits during the strike because of the actions of the company, the long-term effects were felt by both parties for years after the issue was resolved, specifically Coca-Cola’s sales plunged during the strike and had not returned to pre-strike levels three years later. It’s that type of nonsensical outcome we are trying to avoid. Clearly it is in the best interest of all parties involved to resolve these issues. Therefore, we will announce today that the Union is making a last ditch effort to reach an agreement on the major issues that are keeping the parties from reaching an agreement. We are hopeful the Company realizes the need to resolve this issue quickly.”

This comes after the members at Coca-Cola in Charleston and Logan unanimously rejected the Company’s final offer on April 23.

Local 175 said that one of the biggest issues is the Company’s insistence on transferring work from the bargaining unit to outside companies. The employees went on a two-day strike over grievances which were not settled by the Company. Although the contract has expired, the approximately 100 members continue to work on a day-to-day basis.

Local 175 also represents Coca-Cola employees at the Bluefield, Parkersburg, and Clarksburg locations.

