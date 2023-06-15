West Virginia sees largest spring turkey harvest in 5 years

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says the Mountain State saw its largest spring turkey harvest since 2018.

According to preliminary data from the WVDNR, hunters harvested 12,217 bearded turkeys this spring, more than 30% above last year’s harvest.

Last spring, 9,366 birds were harvested.

Officials say this spring’s harvest is also 12.6% above the five-year average of 10,850 birds and 14.6% the ten-year average of 10,661.

“The increased harvest is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our hunters and the successful management of our turkey populations and we’re thrilled to see such encouraging harvest numbers for the spring gobbler season in West Virginia,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “It’s especially exciting to note that this year’s harvest surpasses both the five-year and ten-year averages, indicating a positive trend in the turkey population. The WVDNR remains committed to maintaining sustainable wildlife management practices to ensure the long-term health and abundance of turkeys in our state.”

Among the top five counties with the highest turkey harvests this spring are Preston County at 390 and Harrison County at 357.

Below are the county-by-county spring turkey harvests for counties in NCWV:

Harrison County: 357

Marion County: 228

Lewis County: 212

Upshur County: 265

Randolph County: 261

Tucker County: 83

Barbour County: 216

Doddridge County: 177

Taylor County: 129

Gilmer County: 158

Ritchie County: 271

Webster County: 143

Monongalia County: 258

Hardy County: 267

Preston County: 390

Pocahontas County: 193

“I want to congratulate all of our successful hunters who helped make this year’s spring gobbler harvest the best it’s been in five years,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey. “Our state’s hunting seasons play a vital role in bolstering our economy and supporting local businesses and communities. Together, we will continue to foster a thriving outdoor industry that sustains our natural resources while providing memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike.”

Click here to learn more about hunting in West Virginia or to buy a hunting license.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.