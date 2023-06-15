W.Va. State Schools Superintendent expected to retire soon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Board of Education will consider the retirement of State Superintendent David L. Roach late this month, according to the agenda for the board’s next special meeting.

The state Board will meet in special session at 9 a.m. Friday, June 23 to officially accept Roach’s retirement, according to a release from Christy Day, director of communications for the West Virginia Board of Education.

If approved by board members, Roach’s retirement would be effective at the close of business on Friday, June 30.

The Board will also appoint a new State Superintendent, according to the release from Day. The Board’s next regular meeting is slated for Wednesday, July 12.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.