At 2nd Annual WVU Youth Football Camp, Nicco Marchiol and Garrett Greene talk QB battle and friendship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, the 2nd Annual WVU Youth Football Camp took place at Milan Puskar Stadium; local kids and young players of the future were able to come to the field and be coached by current Mountaineers.

Nicco Marchiol talked about the impact these camps have for him and the team, and how humbled they are to be with the people and fans who look up to them -

He and quarterback Garrett Greene spoke to 5 Sports about the quarterback competition taking place between them, and the friendship that underlies the competition.

See and hear from both, along with more from the youth camp, with 5 Sports in the video above!

