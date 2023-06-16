Buckhannon celebrates 8th annual Almost Heaven BBQ Bash

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon’s barbecue bash is back for it’s 8th annual competition.

42 teams from 15 states are going head-to-head Friday and Saturday at Jawbone Park to see who’s the king of the grill.

Aside from all of the great food there are activities for kids like decorating the barbecue mobile and live music.

The events president, Jody Light says the wide variety of competitors provide a different flavor for all tastes.

“Some areas you go to the judges are predominantly from that local area so they’re going to cook their profile to that to match it, here you have judges from 15 states so they’re used to all different types of BBQ so these teams have to adjust their flavor profile because of the mix of judges,” said Light.

The winner of the Almost Heaven BBQ Bash will get their ticket punched for the Jack Daniels worldwide barbecue championship.

