Buckhannon celebrates 8th annual Almost Heaven BBQ Bash

By John Blashke
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon’s barbecue bash is back for it’s 8th annual competition.

42 teams from 15 states are going head-to-head Friday and Saturday at Jawbone Park to see who’s the king of the grill.

Aside from all of the great food there are activities for kids like decorating the barbecue mobile and live music.

The events president, Jody Light says the wide variety of competitors provide a different flavor for all tastes.

“Some areas you go to the judges are predominantly from that local area so they’re going to cook their profile to that to match it, here you have judges from 15 states so they’re used to all different types of BBQ so these teams have to adjust their flavor profile because of the mix of judges,” said Light.

The winner of the Almost Heaven BBQ Bash will get their ticket punched for the Jack Daniels worldwide barbecue championship.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State of Emergency in Upshur County Schools after investigation
Taylor County administrative deputy arrested with BAC 3 times legal limit, docs say
David Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, was found fatally shot in the area of N. 15th St. and Hamill...
Man fatally shot in Clarksburg, family and friends react
Troy Pertuset
Jane Lew man pleads guilty to charge in connection to hate crime
4 arrested in connection to Marion County murder

Latest News

Spotlight on Business: Aura Spa
Spotlight on Business: Aura Spa
Spotlight on Business: Aura Spa
Spotlight on Business: Aura Spa
Beginning in early July the entire Shenandoah Valley will be added to the Virginia Department...
WVU professor warns farmers about invasive Spotted Lanternfly
Buckhannon celebrates 8th annual Almost Heaven BBQ Bash