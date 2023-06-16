California man arrested in Monroe County for the sexual assault of a minor

By Kassidy Brown and Robert Castillo
Jun. 16, 2023
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A California man has been arrested in Monroe County after police say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl after traveling by plane to meet her.

Jonathan Cherry, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14, and has been charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse and possession of child pornography as a result.

West Virginia State Police say Cherry met the girl on Snapchat and had exchanged nude photographs with her prior to meeting her. The child had been lured out of her house to meet Cherry in Peterstown. She was later found at Peterstown Missionary Baptist Church.

Once found, the victim told WVSP that she was bound with handcuffs and forced into intercourse with Cherry.

WVSP said that Cherry admitted to the attack along with several egregious activities all happening that night.

Cherry has been charged with second degree sexual assault, third degree sexual assault, first degree sexual abuse, third degree sexual abuse, and possession of child pornography. He has been booked into Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

