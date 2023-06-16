Candice Texanne Lloyd Gordon, 70, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at her home on Lewis Street, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in New Martinsville, WV, on June 6, 1953, a daughter of the late Nell Ruth Cain Lloyd. Candice was raised by her grandfather, the late Richard Lloyd, Sr. Candice is survived by her husband of 25 years, Richard “Butch” Gordon, who resides at their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving are her daughter, Heather Amodio Ware and husband Jody Ware of Stonewood; granddaughter, Cameron Miracle Ware; and her sister, Debra “Debbie” Lloyd Ice and husband Thomas of Jacksonburg, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard “Ricky” Lloyd III. Candice was a graduate of Valley High School Class of 1971 and of Webster Business College. She was a Secretary for Verizon and formerly for C & P and American Bell Telephone Companies. Candice loved to dance and had an amazing sense of humor. She was an avid quilter and cross stitcher. Candice was adored by anyone who ever knew her and will be remembered as a sweet person who brought joy to those around her. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens following the visitation at 12:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.