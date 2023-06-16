David Matthew “Matsy” Mazza, 46, of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Clarksburg, WV. He was born in Clarksburg, on March 6, 1977. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Mazza I and is survived by his parents, Stephen and Rebekah Rozzell Rogers of Mt. Clare, WV. David is also survived by two sons, Drew Steven Mazza of Clarksburg, and Noah David Mazza of Mt. Clare; his daughter, Grace Sue Mazza of Gypsy; four brothers, Dennis Mazza II and wife Christine of Mt. Clare, Timothy Mazza and partner Kevin Swearingen of Parkersburg, Michael Mazza and wife Kathleen of Mt. Clare, and John Mazza of Clarksburg; one sister, Alessandra St. Clair of Buckhannon; and several nieces and nephews, Myra Mazza, Timothy Mazza, Isabella Mazza, Samuel Mazza, Amelia Mazza, Gianna Mazza, Alek Mazza, Avery St. Clair and Sawyer St. Clair. David was a graduate of South Harrison High School and attended college. He was a member of the Mt. Clare United Methodist Church and worked for Applebee’s. He played in the 13-year-old Babe Ruth World Series League, where they placed fourth in the nation. He was an outstanding southpaw baseball pitcher and had tried out for the Atlanta Braves. He was excellent at writing and loved writing poetry. Above all he had a wonderful sense of humor and loved playing jokes. David loved his family and his friends. No matter how hard things got he always kept trying. He lived by Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, June 20th from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Rodney Heckert and Reverend Steve Engle presiding. Interment will follow in the Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

