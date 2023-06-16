Emerging Leaders Scholarship returns for third year

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV is partnering with Davis and Elkins College and Citizens Bank of West Virginia to offer the Emerging Leaders Scholarship.

The scholarship is a full four-year ride to D&E, including room and board and tuition.

The announcement for this year’s scholarship was made on Friday at Rhododendron Girls State at D&E and at Mountaineer Boys State at Jackson’s Mill.

D&E officials are excited about the third year of the scholarship.

“D&E is involved with this Emerging Leaders program to try to identify those individuals who we feel have such tremendous potential,” said Dr. Rosemary Thomas, Executive Vice President of D&E College. “When we bring those young folks here, we see the excitement in their eyes and we feel the excitement in their souls as they become part of this campus.”

Watch 5 News for more details in the upcoming weeks on how to apply for the scholarship.

