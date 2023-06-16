Federal authorities investigating Upshur County Schools

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal investigation is now underway after the West Virginia State Department of Education issued a state of emergency earlier this week in connection to a misuse of federal and state funds.

Officials say the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of West Virginia is leading the investigation.

This comes after the state Department of Education investigated the case and decided to take several steps as a result, including firing the Upshur County Schools Superintendent.

Upshur County Schools received more than $16 million in federal pandemic funds, and some of the funding was spent on items such as restaurants and bed and breakfasts.

Following the investigation, State Superintendent David L. Roach announced his plans to retire later this month.

Due to the recent controversy, several parents voiced their concerns about Upshur County Schools, including some of the other problems within the school system.

Officials say further information regarding the investigation can’t be released at this time to protest its integrity.

