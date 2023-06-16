First at 4 Forum: Kareem Rush

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kareem Rush, Founder of the Alumni Basketball League, joined First at 4 on Friday.

He talked about how he founded the Alumni Basketball League, the season starting next month, and the caliber of WVU alumni returning for the basketball league.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

