House Call: Summer Safety - Bee Stings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Dr. Mary-Ann Phillips, a pediatrician at Pediatric Associates, talks about what you need to know about summer safety.

1). With warmer temperatures we see an increase in the number of stings occurring from flying insects. What do we need to know to avoid stings from flying insects?

As children enjoy long summer days, they are at risk of being stung by flying insects such as bees, wasps, and hornets. While most stings cause only mild discomfort, some may result in severe allergic reactions that require immediate medical care.

2). What if your child is stung by a stinging insect?

You want to monitor your child to ensure that he or she does not have an allergic reaction.

Wash the site with soap and water.

Remove the stinger using gauze wiped over the site of the sting. Never squeeze the stinger or use tweezers.

Apply ice to reduce swelling.

Do not scratch the sting as this may increase swelling, itching, and risk of infection.

3). What can we do to protect our children from getting stung?

Wear light-colored, smooth-finished clothing.

Avoid perfumed soaps, shampoos, and deodorants. Do not wear cologne or perfume.

Wear clean clothing and bathe daily.

Wear clothing to cover as much of the body as possible.

Avoid flowering plants when possible.

Keep work areas clean. Some insects are attracted to discarded food.

Remain calm and still if a single stinging insect is flying around. (Swatting may cause it to sting.)

If attacked by several stinging insects, run to get away. (Bees release a chemical when they sting, which attracts other bees.) Go indoors. Shaded areas are better than open areas. Do not jump into water. Some insects are known to hover above the water.

If an insect is inside your vehicle, stop slowly, and open all the windows.

Children with a history of severe allergic reactions to insect bites or stings should carry an epinephrine autoinjector and wear medical ID jewelry stating their allergy.

