Masked mystery man detains B&E suspects

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An unknown masked man made something of a citizen’s arrest Thursday by tying up four breaking and entering suspects who allegedly broke into a hunting cabin, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the mystery man also shot the suspects’ tires flat before taking off.

The incident happened along Crouch Hollow Road in Charleston. When deputies arrived, they found four people on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs.

Investigators also found an ATV with four flat tires and a Chevrolet pickup truck. The suspects told deputies the masked man ordered a woman off the ATV and the men out of the truck.

Property from the cabin was found in the suspect’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The owner of the cabin told deputies he uses it as his hunting cabin, adding that it has been broken into “several times over the last six weeks, costing him significant loss.”

Investigators determined the owner had no involvement in tying up the four suspects.

Elizabeth Littlejohn, 36, of Malden; James McDaniel Jr., 50, of Charleston; Timothy Justice, 56, of Milton; and Jason Becher, 38, of Charleston, all face breaking and entering charges.

They were taken to the South Central Regional Jail under $5,000 bond each.

The whereabouts of the masked man, meanwhile, are unknown.

