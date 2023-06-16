New principal, assistant principal at Bridgeport High School announced

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Board of Education signed off on a new principal and assistant principal for Bridgeport High School on Thursday.

Current assistant principal, Renee Mathews, will be the new principal, while Tom Sears will be the new assistant principal and athletic director.

Mathews has been the school’s assistant principal since 2018. She replaced Mary Francis Smith and was previously a math educator.

Sears is currently a teacher at South Harrison High School. His name may be familiar to sports fans as he coached the highly successful Hawks boys’ basketball team and served as that school’s athletic director.

The principal’s position became open when long-time administrator and current BHS Principal Matt DeMotto announced his retirement shortly after the school’s graduation.

The vice principal and athletic director spot became open following Mark Jones leaving after five years to become the assistant principal at Johnson Elementary School.

