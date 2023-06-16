Seasonable, sunny Father’s Day weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After showers and thunderstorms push through our region this morning, sunny skies are expected to return this Father’s Day weekend. As for how long the nice weather will last, find out in the video above!

A weak frontal boundary brought heavy showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into our region this morning, leading to lower-than-normal visibility and slick roads in some areas. By 11 AM, however, the rain should push east, but not before rainfall totals reach or exceed 0.5″ in some areas. Thereafter, expect partly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers during the afternoon. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-70s. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, and widespread fog is possible, especially east of I-79. The fog continues well into tomorrow morning, which may affect your commute. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Then tomorrow, a high-pressure system from Canada will bring dry, stable air into our region, resulting in mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Father’s Day will be warmer still, with highs in the low-80s, around average for this time of year. So Father’s Day will be seasonable and sunny as well.

Then early next week, a low-pressure system from out west will linger in the southern states, while a high-pressure system lingers close to the northeastern US. This setup means the chance of isolated showers in our region, but otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy, with some sunshine, throughout the week. While there is uncertainty this far out, models suggest that, as of Friday morning, “partly sunny skies, with slight rain chances” will be the main forecast until the end of the week at least. All the while, temperatures will stay in the upper-70s, slightly below average for June. In short, this morning will be rainy, the Father’s Day weekend will be seasonable and sunny, and next week may bring slight rain chances.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy skies and isolated showers in the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 73.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with fog in some areas, especially in the mountains. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 54.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 78.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 83.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.