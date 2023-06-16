Sheriff’s Office warns about fake letters regarding delinquent taxes

The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is warning about fake letters regarding delinquent taxes that they say is "100 percent a scam."
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Sheriff’s Department deputies are warning residents about a scam letter involving delinquent taxes.

At a glance the letter may look legitimate, but deputies say “it is 100 percent a scam.”

“The Sheriff’s Office has not sent these out nor do we know where they have originated from at this time. If you get a tax ticket from any Sheriff’s Office in the State, you can verify any doubts you may have to its legitimacy with your County Sheriff’s Office,” the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies said residents started receiving the fake letters on Thursday.

